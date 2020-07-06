MedDay – July 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Children are supposed to be screened for autism at their 18 and 24 months checkups, but a new study in the journal Pediatrics finds only half are being screened at both visits. Hispanic children and children from the low socioeconomic backgrounds are least likely to be screened. Experts say screening is critical for early intervention and treatment.

Teens who stay up late and get up later in the morning are more likely to have asthma and allergies. Researchers from Spain say previous studies show sleep and the sleep hormone melatonin can affect asthma.

And more research shows owning a pet may be good for your health. Australian researchers looked at data from 16,000 homes with children ages two to five. They found children who had a dog had better social and emotional wellbeing than children who didn’t own a dog. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.