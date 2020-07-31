MedDay – July 31, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 93,000 deaths in the US each year. That’s according to new CDC research. The report shows more than half of deaths were due to drinking too much over time, from conditions such as cancer, liver disease, and heart disease.

Depression may be far more common than previously believed. A study at Yale University finds 30-percent of women and 17-percent of men have had major depressive episodes. Researchers say the probability of a first episode is especially high during adolescence.

And laughter may be the best medicine after all. Researchers in Sweden examined psychology students over a span of two weeks and found those who laughed more frequently were better equipped to deal with stress. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.