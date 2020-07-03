MedDay – July 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Hot flashes and night sweats are linked to greater risk for heart problems. A study in the American journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found that women of any age who have hot flashes and night sweats are more likely to experience non-fatal cardiovascular events like heart attacks, angina and strokes. The risk was 70% greater in post-menopausal women.

Moving your body in the morning could help heart bypass patients get a good night’s sleep. European researchers looked at patients who were having trouble sleeping and performing everyday activities after surgery. They found low-exertion aerobic exercise – like walking, cycling or swimming – in the morning was most beneficial for sleep.

And the loss of smell or taste in mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients was either resolved or improved in four weeks for most people. The survey-based study said more follow-up is needed to determine if the remainder of patients will experience future improvement.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.