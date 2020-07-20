MedDay – July 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Mailing colorectal screening kits to people on Medicaid is cost-effective and could increase screening rates. That’s according to a new study in the journal Cancer. Researchers say the findings are even more relevant now during the pandemic.

African American children are much more likely to experience complications after surgery and die within a month of surgery compared to white children. The new nationwide children’s hospital study looked at more than 170,000 healthy children. Researchers say more study is needed to find out what is driving these trends to try to identify outcomes that could be prevented.

And, screening kids’ vision in kindergarten could pick up many problems. New research finds a school-based vision screening program in Canada helped discover untreated vision problems in 1 in 10 kindergartners. Researchers say implementing the program in diverse communities could get more at-risk kids diagnosed.

