MedDay – July 20, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Nancy Chen, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Mailing colorectal screening kits to people on Medicaid is cost-effective and could increase screening rates. That’s according to a new study in the journal Cancer. Researchers say the findings are even more relevant now during the pandemic. 

African American children are much more likely to experience complications after surgery and die within a month of surgery compared to white children. The new nationwide children’s hospital study looked at more than 170,000 healthy children. Researchers say more study is needed to find out what is driving these trends to try to identify outcomes that could be prevented.

And, screening kids’ vision in kindergarten could pick up many problems. New research finds a school-based vision screening program in Canada helped discover untreated vision problems in 1 in 10 kindergartners. Researchers say implementing the program in diverse communities could get more at-risk kids diagnosed.  

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now