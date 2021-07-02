MedDay – July 2, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research shows just how effective the daily “prep” pill is at keeping new HIV infections low. According to a study in The Lancet HIV, new infections dropped ten times what was expected in sexually active men taking the medication.

About 6 percent of cancer patients who receive the covid-19 vaccine do not develop an immune response to ward off the virus. That according to researchers in Texas who now question if patients should receive a third booster shot. Doctors stress cancer patients should continue to take precautions including masking and social distancing.

And a new study looks at the severity of covid in vaccinated people. Researchers from the University of Arizona say vaccinated people who test positive have nearly 40 percent less viral load. Their data also shows vaccinated covid patients suffered dramatically fewer days of infection.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.