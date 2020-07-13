MedDay – July 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The largest study of its kind has identified genes that are more altered in the prostate tumors of men of African ancestry compared to other groups. Black men in the United States suffer disproportionately from prostate cancer and are more likely to die of the disease than men of other races.

New research finds a link between the stress hormone cortisol and high blood sugars in people with type two diabetes. Researchers at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say relieving stress is a critical aspect of managing diabetes and the patients should find ways to lower their stress levels.

And a new study shows good bacteria can be shared and possibly transferred from a mother’s breast milk to her baby’s gut. Researchers at the University of British Columbia say some bacteria were more plentiful in the milk of mothers who directly nursed their babies and that breastfeeding exclusively and the duration also improved a baby’s gut bacteria.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.