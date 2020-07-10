MedDay – July 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new Cleveland Clinic study finds a significant increase in patients experiencing broken heart syndrome during the COVID-19 pandemic. The condition happens in response to physical or emotional stress and causes the heart to not function properly. Researchers say it’s critical for anyone feeling overwhelmed by stress to contact their doctor and take steps to relieve anxiety.

A new commentary in the journal Pediatrics concludes that children do not frequently transmit COVID-19 and that schools can and should reopen this fall, keeping social distancing and community transmission in mind. The conclusions are based on several recent studies analyzing COVID-19 transmission by children.

And fewer adults 65 and older are reporting falls, but new CDC data shows older adults still reported 36 million falls from 2016 to 2018. People 85 and older are at higher risk as well as older adults who didn’t do any physical activity in the past month.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.