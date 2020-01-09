MedDay – January 9, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A study from U.C. San Francisco shows injuries and hospital admissions related to E-scooters surged from 2014 to 2018.

Injuries increased more than 220 percent. Admissions went up by 365 percent. Nearly a third of the cases were head traumas. Most of those injured were young people between 18 and 34 years old.

Drinking tea at least three times a week is associated with a longer and healthier life. That’s according to Chinese researchers who say the effects are most profound for those who drink green tea, and long-term tea drinkers. They estimate habitual tea drinkers will live about a year and a quarter longer than those who rarely or never drink tea.

And speaking of healthy habits, if you keep them up in middle age, a new study says they’re linked to a longer life expectancy free of major diseases.

Researchers say a healthy lifestyle at age 50 including regular exercise and free of smoking and excess weight can lead to around seven and a half extra disease-free years for men and ten for women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.