MedDay – January 9, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Wendy Gillette, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A study from U.C. San Francisco shows injuries and hospital admissions related to E-scooters surged from 2014 to 2018.
Injuries increased more than 220 percent. Admissions went up by 365 percent. Nearly a third of the cases were head traumas. Most of those injured were young people between 18 and 34 years old.

Drinking tea at least three times a week is associated with a longer and healthier life. That’s according to Chinese researchers who say the effects are most profound for those who drink green tea, and long-term tea drinkers. They estimate habitual tea drinkers will live about a year and a quarter longer than those who rarely or never drink tea.

And speaking of healthy habits, if you keep them up in middle age, a new study says they’re linked to a longer life expectancy free of major diseases.
Researchers say a healthy lifestyle at age 50 including regular exercise and free of smoking and excess weight can lead to around seven and a half extra disease-free years for men and ten for women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories