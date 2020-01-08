MedDay – January 8, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– New research in the journal, Injury Prevention, examines the danger of swimming in open water areas like lakes, rivers, and the ocean. The study found people were 3 to 4 times more likely to drown in states that failed to regulate those sites, particularly children, teens and non-whites.

A new Danish study finds being overweight or obese could put you at greater risk of developing cancers of the breast, pancreas and blood. Researchers say the risks were even greater for those who also suffered from type-2 diabetes.

And, new data on one of the top causes of death in America. Researchers found the number of alcohol-related deaths doubled between 1999 to 2017, especially among men over age 45.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.