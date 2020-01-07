MedDay – January 7, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shows that young adults who smoke cigarettes and use e-cigarettes are nearly two times more likely to have a stroke, compared to those who only smoke cigarettes. Researchers say their findings highlight the harmful effects of e-cigarettes on smokers’ blood vessels, hearts and brains.

If you want to slow aging, new research says run a marathon. According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, training and completion of a marathon for the first time is associated with a reduction in blood pressure and aortic stiffening, which is equivalent to a four-year reduction in vascular age. The greatest benefits were seen in older, slower male runners with higher blood pressure.

And new research suggests early treatment for a concussion may mean a faster recovery. The study published in JAMA Neurology analyzed 162 athletes with diagnosed concussion injuries between the ages of 12 and 22 years. Those treated within the first week of injury recovered faster than those who did not receive care until eight days to three weeks post-injury.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.