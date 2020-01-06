MedDay – January 6, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Federal health officials are warning that the influenza virus is now active in most of the country. More than two dozen deaths have already been attributed to the illness. Health experts say the number of suspected infections suggests the flu season may be peaking. However, they say there’s still time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so.

Two new studies are highlighting the link between teenage substance abuse and other health problems. In one, the CDC looked at teens with a history of misusing prescription opioids. The researchers found they’re more likely to engage in other dangerous behaviors, including unprotected sex, fist-fights, and even suicide attempts.

And the 2nd study in pediatrics suggests high school seniors who binge drink are likelier to drive drunk as adults. They’re also more likely to continue to drink excessively after they graduate. The authors say parents should be clear about discouraging alcohol abuse, and should also make a point of knowing who their teens spend their time with.

