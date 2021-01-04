MedDay – January 4, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Children are not escaping the latest coronavirus surge in the US. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of December 24, two million children had tested positive for covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, half of them since November 12.

A new study in the journal Pediatrics suggests a link between juvenile heart disease and mental health. 18.2% of children with congenital heart problems were found to have suffered from anxiety and/or depression. That’s compared to just 5.2% of kids who don’t have heart disease.

Researchers at Cardiff University say people with certain genetic conditions often have significant symptoms of autism, but won’t necessarily meet all the criteria to be diagnosed with it. They say clinicians need be aware of that possibility so no one who needs help is denied it.

Those are some of the day’s top medical stories.