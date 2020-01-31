MedDay – January 31, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers say it’s possible to almost completely eliminate cervical cancer in North America within the next 20 years. That target is based on the World Health Organization’s plan for 90 percent of girls to be vaccinated against HPV by the year 2030. Studies in the Lancet say cervical cancer could be eliminated worldwide as a public health issue within the next century.

Changing the clocks for daylight savings may be leading to deadly car accidents. Sleep scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder studied crash reports over a 20-year period. They found a six percent increase in fatal accidents in the week after clocks move forward in the spring. The study links daylight savings time to 28 deaths a year.

And a vegetarian diet may be linked to a lower risk of urinary tract infections. UTI’s are usually caused by gut bacteria like e-coli, which is often traced to poultry and pork. A study in Scientific Reports says the risk of UTI’s is 16-percent lower for vegetarians..

