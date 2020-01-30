MedDay – January 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– There’s promising new research out of Minneapolis when it comes to Alzheimer’s. The study published in ‘Neurology’ finds people who eat and drink more foods with the antioxidant flavonol, may be less likely to develop the disease. Flavanol is found in nearly all fruits and vegetables.

Alarming new numbers published in the BMJ show nearly half all opioid doses and more than a quarter of all prescriptions in the US come from just one percent of 1 percent of providers. Researchers say the findings suggest more focus should be on careful prescribing with the top providers.

But new CDC data finds drug overdoses have dropped in recent years, and life expectancy has increased. Researchers also say death rates fell in 6 of the 10 other leading causes of death. As a result, life expectancy increased to 78.7 years.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.