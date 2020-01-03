MedDay – January 3, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Brisk walking, running, and biking at least 150 minutes per week can boost brain health as well as physical health. That’s according to doctors at the Mayo Cinic exploring the impact of aerobic exercise on the brain’s gray matter, which is associated with learning skills and memory.

A health research unit at Google is developing an artificial-intelligence system it says can match or even beat radiologists when it comes to detecting breast cancer. Researchers say the algorithim, which uses data from thousands of mammograms, is not yet ready for clinical use. The American Cancer Society says radiologists miss about 20% of breast cancers in mammograms.

And new evidence of the benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Doctors in the Netherlands tracking hundreds of adult kidney transplant recipients found patients following a diet high in fish, fruit, vegetables, olive oil, and nuts had less kidney function loss over time.

