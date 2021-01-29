MedDay – January 29, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study finds pregnant women with serious coronavirus symptoms are at greater risk of dying than non-pregnant women with the same symptoms. They also found severe illness leads to more serious complications for pregnant woman. But mild coronavirus in pregnant women did not mean a greater risk for complications.

London researchers say a weight-loss plan involving restricted eating, only consuming food within an eight-hour period every day, is simple, easy to follow and effective. They tracked 50 participants with obesity who tried to follow the plan for 12 weeks. 60 percent of them stuck with the schedule for three months and a quarter of the participants lost five percent of their body weight.

And a new study finds no association between type 2 diabetes and developing breast cancer. Researchers say the reason may be that most women in the study were taking a medication called metformin to treat their diabetes, which could help reduce the risk of ER-positive breast cancer, the most common type of breast cancer.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories