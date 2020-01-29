MedDay – January 29, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Federal health officials are now reporting 2,711 cases of e-cigarettes or vaping associated lung injuries with 60 confirmed deaths. The CDC and FDA continue to recommend people not use vaping products that contain THC, the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana.

The most comprehensive review to date finds drinking alcohol during pregnancy leads to poorer cognitive function in children. UK Researchers say the findings back up recommendations that it’s best to abstain from alcohol during all trimesters of pregnancy.

And new research suggests praising not punishing is best in the classroom. A study in the journal Educational Psychology looked at more than 25 hundred students from kindergarten to 6th grade. Researchers found the more teachers praised and the less they scolded students, the more they listened to the teacher and focused on assignments.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.