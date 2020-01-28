MedDay – January 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study is telling doctors to consider shortness of breath and coughing as possible predictors of lung cancer. Researchers in the UK tracked 28 thousand cases and found those symptoms are becoming more common as the first signs of the disease.

Patients recovering from open heart surgery may be able to spend less time in the hospital. Researchers at Northwestern Medicine say patients are safe to head home after just three days, without facing an increased risk for complications.

And for patients returning home after heart failure, visits from a nurse may help keep them out of the hospital. A study at Stanford University analyzed the different options for transitional care. They found home visits from a nurse are best at reducing hospital readmissions and improving the patients’ health outcome.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.