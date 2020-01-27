MedDay- January 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– New research suggests access to health care is one of the main reasons African American men have lower prostate cancer survival rates than white patients. The study in the journal ‘Cancer’ found African American men who received equal access care from “the veterans affairs health system” had similar outcomes as white men. That’s in stark contrast to the general trend where African American men are more than twice as likely to die from the disease.

Researchers in Australia say many patients are suffering invasive treatments for cancers that are harmless if left undetected or untreated. The study suggests 24 percent of cancers in men were overdiagnosed and 18 percent were overdiagnosed in women.

And a drug to treat fluid build-up in the body seems to improve some of the symptons of autism in young children. The study from researchers in China and Britain says the medication works by targetting the brain’s neurotransmitters that help nerve cells in the brain communicate.

