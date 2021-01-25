MedDay – January 25, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association report more than 200,000 children tested positive for covid-19 the second week of January. That’s the largest weekly increase yet. So far, 2.5 million children in the US have caught the virus.

A UK study finds people with black and Asian backgrounds are much more likely to die from covid. The report, published in the British Medical Journal, is one of the largest studies yet on how the virus affects minority populations. Asian patients were 1.5 times more likely to die from the virus compared to white patients, and black patients were 1.3 times more likely.

Low to moderate alcohol use does not increase stroke risk for people with an irregular heartbeat. That’s according to new research from the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

While doctors recommend patients with atrial fibrillation avoid alcohol, the study found alcohol use did not raise the chances patients would have a stroke or bleeding.

