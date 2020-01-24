MedDay – January 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Aspirin may lower a pregnant woman’s risk of having a premature baby. A new study from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development found first-time mothers who took a daily low-dose aspirin were 11 percent less likely to deliver before the 37th week.

Researchers have now identified 102 genes associated with autism risk. The landmark study of more than 12 thousand patients with autism spectrum disorder also found of the 102 genes, 49 were also linked with other developmental delays.

And having a support system seems to significantly affect survival rates for certain cancer patients. A study from Kaiser Permanente looked at post-menopausal women with colorectal cancer. Researchers found patients were 52 percent more likely to die from their disease or any cause if they had low social support before diagnosis compared to those with high levels of emotional and physical help.

