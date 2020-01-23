MedDay – January 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A new study of more than 100 thousand women finds a lower risk of early menopause among those who had at least one pregnancy and among those who breastfed their infants. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts say the risk was lowest among those who breastfed exclusively.

New research from the obesity society shows adults who meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise experience lower rates of obesity. Experts recommend 150 minutes of exercise a week and weight training twice a week.

And, fully vaccinating children reduces the risk of flu-related hospitalization by 54 percent, according to study from the University of Michigan. The findings also show that two doses are better than one for children 8 and under who have never been vaccinated or only received one dose previously.

