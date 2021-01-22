MedDay – January 22, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study shows there’s no such thing as being fat and fit. Researchers studied more than half a million adults in Spain and found overweight and obese participants were at greater cardiovascular risk than those with normal weights, irrespective of their activity levels. Active obese people were about two times as likely to have high cholesterol compared to inactive people at normal weights, four times at greater risk to have diabetes and five times more likely to have high blood pressure.

A study of high school students’ diets finds just two percent eat enough vegetables and only seven percent include enough fruits in their diet. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends at least one and a half cups of fruit and two and a half cups of vegetables a day for girls and two cups of fruit and three cups of vegetables for boys.

Data from the CDC shows national vaccination rates for kindergarten-aged children hit 95 percent for the 2019-20 school year. The pandemic is expected to impact that high rate this school year.

