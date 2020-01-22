MedDay – January 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh say visits to pediatricians have fallen sharply in recent years. Primary care child visits dropped 14-percent between 2008 and 2016. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Researchers say one possible reason is that young people are getting better preventative care. But another factor may be that families are afraid of incurring big medical bills.

The federal crackdown on underage e-cigarette use seems to have had little effect on social media. A Cal-Berkeley study of Instagram posts found pro-vaping hastags were 10 thousand times more popular than anti-vaping ones.

The food and drug administration is warning of sunscreens with active chemicals that can seep into a person’s bloodstream. FDA scientists say the chemicals’ presence in the blood doesn’t mean those sunscreens are unsafe, but they say it means more research is needed.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.