MedDay – January 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– More and more patients who undergo bone marrow transplants are surviving the risky but potentially life-saving procedure. A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds the mortality rate dropped by one-third within a 10-year period. Researchers credit the sharp decline in part to improved methods of preventing and treating infections.

Excess belly fat is not only linked to an increased risk of heart attack, a large new study finds it’s also connected to a higher risk of repeat heart attacks. Researchers in Sweden found the link between waist circumference and repeat cardiac events is stronger in men than women.

And, medical cannabis might not ease sleep problems over the long run for people who take it for chronic pain. Researchers in Israel found user were less likely to wake during the night than non-users, but they also found that those who used the drug more often had greater difficulty falling asleep and staying asleep, indicating that users may develop a tolerance.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.