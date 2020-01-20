MedDay – January 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Researchers in the UK are working with a new technique that could be used to treat cardiac arrhythmias. It involves a patient holding their breath and hyperventilating, which constricts heart arteries. Surgeons are then able to use radiotherapy non-invasively from outside the chest destroying the tissue causing the abnormal rhythm.

Moving from adolescence into adulthood could be harmful to your health. That’s according to researchers at the University of Cambridge, who found leaving school and getting a job led to a drop in physical activity. The team also linked motherhood to increased weight gain.

And, a new University of Michigan poll asks parents about their child’s gaming habits. Nine in ten surveyed say teens overall spend too much time playing video games, and that it gets in the way of family activities, sleep and homework. Experts found most teen boys are likely to spend three or more hours gaming.

