MedDay – January 2, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– The Trump administration appears to be moving forward with a partial ban on flavored vaping products.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ban would only apply to e-cigarette pods, which are the kind most used by teenagers. Vaping systems that use open tanks are exempt, as are menthol and tobacco- flavored pods.

The new rules are expected to be unveiled this week.

A new survey finds health care is the biggest worry for veterans after they leave the military.

More than half have a chronic physical problem… a third suffer from a mental health condition.

Researchers at the V-A said the findings suggest that service members need more help when transitioning back to civilian life – and to civilian health care systems.

If you’re feeling more tired than normal today… you are not alone.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says 45-percent of adults report feeling unusually fatigued on the day they return to work in January. That makes it the second sleepiest day of the year.

New Year’s Day is number one with 57-percent saying they are ‘extremely tired’ or at least ‘somewhat tired.”

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.