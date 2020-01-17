MedDay – January 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– New research in ‘The Lancet’ indicates twice as many people are dying of sepsis worldwide as previously known. Doctors say sepsis is linked to one in five deaths globally, especially among children living in poverty. Sepsis happens when the body overreacts to infection, causing organ failure.

Doctors in Hong Kong say overall death rates are plummeting in adults with diabetes but barely changing for younger patients. The findings suggest more focused prevention and care strategies are needed for younger patients ages 22 to 44.

And heart rate and sleep trackers are being used for the first time to predict flu and other diseases in real-time. Resting heart rate tends to spike during infectious episodes and smartwatches and fitness trackers can pick this up. Doctors say responding quicker to flu outbreaks can prevent further spread and infection.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.