MedDay – January 16, 2020

by: Sukanya Krishnan, CBS News

NEW YORK. (CBS NEWS).– New data shows a decline in serious heart conditions for adult survivors of childhood cancer. Young cancer survivors are at risk for long term health problems from treatment. U.S. researchers say efforts to reduce exposure to the toxic effects of treatment including radiation seem to be working.

UCLA researchers have developed an interactive voice program that can help patients being treated for mental illness. Artificial intelligence analyzes the patient’s speech patterns and then gives feedback.

And myopia, or near-sightedness, is the world’s most common vision problem.
Now researchers in Australia have discovered a new way to figure out exactly how the condition is affecting the eye. They say using the imaging device known as the OCT, which is already available in many eye practices, could also be faster and cheaper than current methods.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

