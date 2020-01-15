MedDay – January 15, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– Nearly a third of Americans aren’t getting enough sleep, and researchers say the problem is getting worse each year. A new study from Ball State University finds the professions that have the highest levels of sleep-deprivation include police officers and those in the military. Adequate sleep is defined as 7 hours or more.

A new study shows one in six women who suffer a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy experience long-term post-traumatic stress. Researchers in London and Belgium also found another 17 percent experience moderate to severe anxiety nine months after a pregnancy loss.

And UK researchers say the public should be cautious about online health claims when it comes to probiotics. They looked at the information consumers are exposed to when searching about probiotics online and found many websites gave unreliable information and stated health benefits not supported by good scientific evidence.

