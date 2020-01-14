MedDay – January 14, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– A new study finds 90 percent of patients who need knee replacement surgery are waiting too long to get the procedure done and aren’t getting the full benefit. Researchers from Northwestern Medicine also find other patients are getting the operation before they need it, putting themselves at unnecessary risk.

Responders who worked at the world trade center after the 9/11 attacks have an increased overall cancer incidence compared to the general population, according to a Mount Sinai hospital study. For the first time ever, researchers found elevated incidence of leukemia. Thyroid and prostate cancer rates were also increased.

And adverse effects from childhood exposures to lead and mercury are on the decline. An NYU Langone study finds restrictions on heavy metals have helped with the drop. But researchers say exposure to other toxic chemicals, especially flame retardants and pesticides, are now the bigger problem.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.