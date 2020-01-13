MedDay – January 13, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– 98.6 degrees has long been considered the normal temperature for a healthy person.

But Stanford University researchers say human body temperatures have gradually fallen over the past century and a half. They believe the actual number is 97.5, more than a degree cooler.

Mandatory vaccines tend to lead to increased vaccination rates.

A just-published study in “Pediatrics” also suggests financial penalties may be an effective way to convince more people to get immunized.

Countries that fine those who fail to get their shots were found to have higher vaccination rates for measles and other diseases.

And… An analysis published in “BMC Medicine” says soft drink makers are helping to fight childhood obesity by reducing their products’ sugar content. In the nearly two years since the U.K. imposed a sugary drink tax, the total amount of sugar sold in them has fallen nearly 30 percent.

According to the researchers, that decline is due largely to their recipes being tweaked to include less sugar.

