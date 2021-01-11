MedDay – January 11, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Vaping among young adults may threaten the decline in cigarette use. That’s according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics, which found people who tried e-cigarettes before the age of 18 were three times more likely to take up daily cigarette smoking as adults.

Researchers in Switzerland have discovered that immune cells remain in the lungs of flu patients long after recovery and that they may provide a defense against re-infection. They hope their findings will lead to future breakthroughs in vaccines against quickly-mutating viruses.

And, European scientists say it’s not too late to get a handle on climate change. They say ramping up electric car production could accelerate progress and they say power companies also need to speed up their plans four-fold to stop using carbon.

