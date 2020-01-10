MedDay – January 10, 2020

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– People with cardiovascular disease may face a higher risk for kidney failure. A study at Johns Hopkins tracked more than 9-thousand adults. It found patients with heart failure had the highest risk for failing kidneys… about 11-times higher than for people without cardiovascular disease.

Losing fat on the tongue may be the key to improving sleep apnea. A study at the University of Pennsylvania focused on obese patients suffering from the sleep disorder. Weight loss improved their symptoms by more than 30-percent – and researchers believe reducing tongue fat may be the biggest factor.

Loneliness is a growing health concern… even in retirement communities designed to promote social interaction. Researchers at U-C San Diego interviewed senior citizens at a housing community with 85-percent of them reporting moderate to severe levels of loneliness. The study found those who approached life with wisdom and compassion were the best at preventing it.

