MedDay – January 1, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Adding a specific molecule to t-cell therapy can help battle breast cancer. A study in today’s “Journal of Experimental Medicine” finds the treatment can help shrink tumors by moving more immune cells to the target area.

Scientists in Texas have identified a type of cell in blood vessels that triggers inflammation in fat tissue. Researchers reported lab mice showed an increase in inflammatory molecules within one day of being put on a high-fat diet. Inflammation is associated with infections, cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

And a Swiss study finds couples who meet through dating apps have a stronger desire to live together and are just as satisfied with their relationships as those who meet in a non-digital environment. Researchers also found women who use dating apps have stronger intentions to have children.

