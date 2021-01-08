MedDay – January 1, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers in Germany say they have developed a vaccine that delays and reduces the severity of a multiple sclerosis-like disease in mice. They believe their finding could one day help create personalized ms treatments for people.

a new study finds common blood pressure medications are safe for patients hospitalized with covid-19. There was early concern the medications could make covid more severe, but researchers found no evidence of that during an international trial with more than 150 patients.

And while researchers around the world work to develop even more covid vaccines, there is a push among some scientists to also find medications that shorten the infectious period of the virus. They believe millions of lives could be saved by reducing the time people are contagious with the deadly virus.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.