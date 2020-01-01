MedDay – January 1, 2019

NEW YORK, (CBS NEWS).– The centers for disease control and prevention says there’s been 2,561 cases of lung injuries related to vaping since this summer. 55 people have died. New cases have been declining since a peak in September.

A preventive treatment for dementia may be tested on humans after successful results on mice. Researchers at the University of California are working on a new vaccine to remove brain plaque and protein build-up linked to Alzheimer’s Disease. Scientists say it could be tested on humans in two years.

Many of us will be making the New Year’s resolution to get in shape. An American College of Sports Medicine survey predicts the top fitness trend for 2020 will be wearable technology such as fitness trackers and smart health watches that monitor exercise and heart rate. Other expected trends include high-intensity interval training which involves short activity bursts and group training where instructors teach, lead and motivate.

