MedDay – February 8, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Covid 19 has brought staggering income losses to developing countries, threatening hundreds of millions of people with hunger and lost savings. Researchers at UC Berkeley studied nine countries throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America. Even in the first few months of the pandemic, 70% of households reported financial losses.

The pandemic has also caused major disruptions to primary medical care. Canadian researchers found in Ontario alone there was a nearly 80% decrease in primary care office visits in the first months of the pandemic – and a big increase in virtual care.

And even when the pandemic ends, most Americans say they’ll continue with health precautions. A national survey by Ohio State University found 72% of Americans plan to continue wearing masks in public. And 80% will still avoid crowds.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.