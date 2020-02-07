MedDay – February 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Adults with glioblastoma, the most common and deadly type of brain tumor, may more than double their chances of survival if doctors expand the surgery area in the brain. That’s according to researchers at UC San Francisco who found that survival rates increased when neurosurgeons removed not only the cancerous core of the tumor, but also the surrounding tissue.

New findings show missing just one doctor’s appointment can lead to vision loss in older patients. A study published in JAMA Ophthalmology finds that if older patients are not consistently screened, doctors are unable to catch signs of macular degeneration – a leading cause of permanent vision loss in the elderly.

And, what you see on Facebook and Instagram may sway your food choices. Research at Aston University shows social media users are more likely to eat fruit and vegetables, or junk food, based on what they see their friends doing online. According to the findings, if users believe friends ate the recommended fruits and vegetables a day, they were likely to do the same.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.