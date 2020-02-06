MedDay – February 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– A partial ban on flavored e-cigarettes takes effect today. It outlaws the sale of fruit, dessert and mint-flavored pods popular with teenagers. It’s part of the Trump administration’s effort to reduce youth vaping, which health officials say has reached epidemic levels.

A new study in the journal PLOS One found that normal resting heart rates vary widely from person to person. Researchers in California examined data collected from wearable heart rate sensors from more than 92,000 people all over the country. They found that one person’s normal rate may differ from another person’s by as many as 70 beats per minute.

And the CDC has begun shipping out test kits for coronavirus. The diagnostic kits are going to more than 100 labs in the US, and each one can test 700 to 800 patient samples.

There are more than 24,000 cases of coronavirus, worldwide.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.