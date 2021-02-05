MedDay – February 5, 2021

Health and Medical

by: Nancy Chen, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

KOLR Big Game 728x90

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A drug used to treat gout seems to be helping covid patients, that’s according to a study in the British Medical Journal. Researchers in Brazil conducted a small trial and found the drug colchicine helped cut the need for oxygen therapy and hospital stays in covid patients. Covid, like gout, causes inflammation.

A Swedish study finds people infected with covid-19 have a higher risk of dying after having a heart attack. That is especially true for women with coronavirus, who were 9 times more likely to die after a heart attack.

And severely frail individuals, no matter the age, with covid-19 are 3 times more likely to die according to a new UK study. The study, involving nearly 6,000 patients, also found the severely frail who survived, were 7 times more likely to need increased care in a home or nursing home setting.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station