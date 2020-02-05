MedDay – February 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– For the first time in 50 years, the Food and Drug Administration has begun investigating talc powders. This comes after regulators found asbestos in several talc products, including johnson and johnson’s baby powder. The FDA held a public meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed testing standards and to hear from consumer advocates and industry representatives.

The number of young women diagnosed with lung cancer is rising around the world, according to a study in the International Journal of Cancer. Researchers say the specific type of cancer, adenocarcinoma, is slow growing and begins in the glands. Historically, lung cancer rates have been higher among men because they smoke earlier and at higher rates.

And a new study from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has linked excess belly fat and high blood sugar to cognitive decline in older adults. The study tracked nearly 500 adults over age 65 for 10 years.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.