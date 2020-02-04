MedDay – February 4, 2020

WASHINGTON DC (CBS NEWS)– A new study links eating red and processed meat to a slightly higher risk of heart disease and death. Researchers emphasize while it’s a small difference, they say it’s worth trying to lower the amount of red and processed meats in your diet. The results contradict a recent study that found people do not need to lower their consumption.

A surprisingly high rate of antibiotics is being prescribed without patients visiting the doctor. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital looked at hundreds of millions of antibiotic prescriptions filled by Medicaid patients over 10 years and found nearly 30 percent were not associated with a doctor’s visit.

And new research suggests texting is a big distraction for pedestrians. A study in Injury Prevention shows pedestrians have higher rates of ‘near misses’ and failing to look both ways when crossing a street while texting than listening to music or just talking on the phone.