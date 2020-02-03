MedDay – February 3, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Listening to high-tempo music while exercising may be more effective than working out in silence. That’s according to researchers in Italy who found music makes excercise seem like less effort and results in higher heart rates during endurance training like walking or running.

A new study in Pediatrics shows smoking is on the decline among teenagers, but e-cigarette use is on the rise. Researchers found 21-percent of teenagers reported using e-cigarettes in 2018, compared to 8-percent of teens using cigarettes.

And, researchers in the UK have developed a new way to identify patients with multiple chronic illnesses. They say the test, known as the Cambridge Multimorbidity Score, could help in planning for future emergency room and doctor visits.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.