MedDay – February 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– The number of obese and severely obese Americans jumped almost 12 percent over an 18-year period, according to new CDC numbers. 42.4 percent of American adults were considered obese in 2017 to 2018… that compared to 30.5 percent in the years 1999-2000.

A breakthrough by researchers in Ireland may eventually lead to better options for people living with asthma. The researchers found a critical role for a protein that had never before been associated with the disease and say it drives inflammation in the airways. Identifying the protein could make it a possible target for new drugs.

Patients often suffer from cognitive impairment after being treated in intensive care, and now Swedish researchers may know why. They found that some patients had elevated levels of an inflammation protein months after discharge and that medications designed to target the protein can help with memory and attention.

