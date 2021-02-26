MedDay – February 26, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers in China have discovered two new genes they believe are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. They say more study is needed but they hope their findings could one day help explain what causes the progressive and irreversible brain disorder.

Vitamin D deficiency does not increase the risk of type 1 diabetes. That’s according to new Canadian research that suggests earlier links between vitamin D and diabetes could be due to physical location and exposure to sunlight. People at risk for diabetes are advised not to use vitamin d supplements to prevent the disease.

And a new study blames menthol cigarettes for almost 400,000 premature deaths from 1980-2018. Research published in the journal Tobacco Control suggests menthol cigarettes helped recruit an estimated 10 million new smokers during that time frame. A law passed in 2009 gives the FDA the power to ban menthol cigarettes, but the agency has not acted.

