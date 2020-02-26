MedDay – February 26, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– New research links gaining weight in middle age with a faster decline in lung capacity. A study in the journal Thorax tracked the health of more than 10,000 people since the early 1990s and also found mid-life weight loss may slow the process.

Electrolyte supplements popular with endurance runners don’t necessarily prevent illness or improve performance. Researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine say while the supplements are used to keep sodium levels balanced and prevent nausea and cramping, longer training distances and lower body mass were more effective with helping electrolyte imbalances

And playing ping pong may help people with Parkinson’s disease. As part of a study from a Japanese university, patients with Parkinson’s played ping pong once a week for six months and showed improvement in their symptoms. The study’s author says table tennis helps improve hand-eye coordination, sharpen reflexes and stimulate the brain.