MedDay – February 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Healthy women over 75 may not benefit from breast cancer screening.

A new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine looked at more than one million women ages 70 to 84 with no previous cancer diagnosis. The study found a small death benefit for continuing mammograms from age 70 to 74, but did not find the same for women 75 to 84 years old.

Older adults who are hospitalized for serious illnesses often leave the hospital with new disabilities such as trouble getting dressed or getting around the house. New research in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society shows those difficulties can lead to repeat hospitalizations or placement in a nursing home.

And a new study suggests adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria booster shots if they were fully vaccinated as children. Oregon researchers found no major differences in disease rates between countries that require boosters shots compared to those that don’t.

The CDC currently recommends tetanus and diptheria boosters every 10 years for all adults.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.