MedDay – February 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– There’s a new push for pediatricians to prescribe physical activity to children. A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests only a fourth of children are exercising as much as recommended. Research shows an active lifestyle helps both physical and behavioral development. Doctors recommend an hour daily for most children.

Alcohol ads could prompt teens to start drinking and binge drink. A new study from New York University suggests that just like the tobacco industry- popular culture has heavily influenced teen exposure to alcohol. Now, some public health experts are calling for regulation of advertising.

Researchers with the American Cancer Society warn African American cancer survivors are not engaging in enough physical activity. According to the study- of 1500 participants-only about a quarter of survivors are getting the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity a week. African American cancer patients are more likely to die than patients of other races.

