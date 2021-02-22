MedDay – February 22, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Acid reflux disease may increase the risk of certain types of cancer. Researchers from the national cancer institute found that people who have GERD – which stands for gastroesophageal reflux disease — have double the risk of developing cancers of the larynx and esophagus.

A new study finds limiting doctors’ shifts, to 16 consecutive hours instead of 24-to-28 hours improves performance. Researchers in Boston looked at residents working in pediatric ICUs and found the shorter shifts reduced sleepiness – particularly overnight.

And eating a low-quality diet during pregnancy may increase the child’s future risk of obesity, especially during late-childhood. Researchers in Ireland defined a low-quality diet as high in red and processed meat and refined carbohydrates.

